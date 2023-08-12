Following an energetic bout of storms overnight, Saturday offers a welcome respite from the unsettled weather. While mainly dry, isolated thunderstorms remain a slight possibility. Expect temperatures around 90 degrees and elevated humidity levels, resulting in a heat index approaching the upper 90s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, likely affecting visibility for the Perseid Meteor Shower viewing.
Sunday
Sunday reintroduces rain chances, especially in the morning with intermittent heavy showers. While the risk of severe weather remains low during the day, isolated showers and significant cloud cover will persist. Significant attention is directed toward Sunday night, as we enter Storm Mode 2. There is still a bit of uncertainty on the exact location and timing, but the most probable outcome is after 10 pm and mainly along and south of I-70. Storms originating from the west will bring an array of threats, including large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. Stay updated through the KOMU 8 Weather App for changes in the forecast and alerts.
Looking Ahead
As we move into the week, Monday sees a cool-down to 76 degrees, followed by a gradual climb to the low 80s by Wednesday. This pattern continues into Saturday, with temperatures inching into the upper 80s, potentially reaching the 90s by the weekend's close. A shift towards drier conditions is also anticipated after Monday afternoon. For the latest weather insights and alerts, rely on the KOMU 8 Weather App to keep you informed and prepared.