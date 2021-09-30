Well here we go - Rain chances! Showers will be most likely Thursday and Friday during the afternoons, otherwise things should be dry, just warm and cloudy.
Storms are most likely Saturday and could be a nuisance for Mizzou football tailgates and the game. Just prepare for a wet, muggy day if you're headed to the game!
rain amounts through sunday

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.75" to 1.25" for central Missouri from now through Sunday evening
 
Temps will once again be in the 80s Thursday and Friday, but should be trending cooler over this upcoming weekend and even for next week. Overall, conditions will be mainly dry next week, but brief isolated showers could pop up throughout the week. 
 
Eyes on homecoming weekend? As of now conditions look mainly dry with temps somewhere in the upper 70s. We'll keep you posted on next weekend!
