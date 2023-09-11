Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and some light showers around. Grab the umbrella out the door, showers will be around all day. The rest of the week, though, does look dry.
Scattered Showers Monday
For your Monday, temperatures will climb into the middle 70s with showers around throughout the entire day. Some rumbles of thunder could be possible but no severe weather is expected with this round of showers.
In terms of rainfall totals, we’ll likely see less than half an inch of rainfall area wide. While this is not drought-busting rain, we’ll take what we can get.
Cloudy, Cool Tuesday
Showers will linger into early Tuesday morning before moving out, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will once again climb into the middle 70s.
Below-Average Temperatures into the Weekend
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds each day. Our average highs typically sit in the low 80s this time of year.