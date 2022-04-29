A rainy day is ahead as waves of showers and storms roll in from out of Kansas. The weekend weather does appear more cooperative with your outdoor plans.
Starting this morning will be widespread showers and thunderstorms. These storms may produce heavy rain at times with gusty winds.
Eventually, skies will clear up this afternoon and some afternoon sunshine may be possible as temperatures warm into the lower to middle 70s.
While tending dry this evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected overnight through early Saturday morning. This round of rain will be remnants of storms that were originally severe over Kansas. by the time theses storms reach us overnight, winds will be significantly weaker.
Any rain outside will have cleared up before 9am Saturday morning leading to lots of sunshine for Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday. Temperatures will warm in the lower to middle 70s over the mainly dry weekend.
More rain is expected to begin the month of May. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return early Monday morning and another rain chance comes Wednesday and Thursday.