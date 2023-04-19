A cold front is on the way, and that cold front will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. This system will also bring much cooler air into the weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
We’ll see passing showers and thunderstorms through the morning and midday hours, but there will be plenty of dry time. In fact, most of the day will be dry and many locations will see very little rainfall.
Thursday: Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected for Thursday, but the severe weather threat is staying very low. Much of the day is looking dry, with most locations picking up very little rainfall. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/M3qm6aPuml— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) April 19, 2023
A few thunderstorms in the morning could be strong with a few gusty winds, but the severe weather threat is very very low. Temperatures are expected to warm to the middle 70s and it will be quite breezy through the day.
INTO THE WEEKEND
At one point, it looked like we would get some wrap around moisture on Friday, but that is now looking unlikely. A mostly dry day is expected with temperatures in the 60s.
We’ll need to watch for the potential of patchy frost by Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Temperatures stay cool in the afternoon with highs in the 40s.
Sunday morning frost is more likely and some locations could experience a light freeze. Temperatures will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.