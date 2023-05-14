Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and early overnight hours in mid-Missouri. Most won’t be severe, but a few could be. Follow the latest updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team below.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Monday will be a cloudy day and it’s looking cooler with morning temperatures in the lower 60s. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 70s with more hit or miss showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, meaning rainfall is expected across portions of the region, but not everyone will see rain.
LOOKING AHEAD
Lower humidity is expected for much of the week along with temperatures that are much more seasonal.
We’ll see the potential for a few leftover showers on Tuesday morning, but sunshine should increase in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer for the middle of the week with another chance of rain to end the week.