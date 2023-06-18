Scattered thunderstorms move in this morning, bringing cloud cover and rain continuing into the evening. It won't be a complete washout as we'll have some dry time as the storms dissipate throughout the day.
If you have outdoor plans today to celebrate Father's Day, be sure to double check KOMU 8's Interactive Radar to see if rain is finished yet in your area.
Expect high temperatures to be near 80 degrees with plenty of humidity. Cloud cover begins to lessen overnight, letting us start off next week on a sunny note.
The Week Ahead
On Monday we quickly warm up into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Our return to the low 90s happens on Tuesday and will be the trend for the week. Rain chances are minimal, expect sunshine to persist as we inch towards Wednesday: the first official day of summer.