Rain has been with us for most of the day, but it will slowly start to come to an end through the evening hours. Overnight we will be drier with skies once again becoming mostly cloudy.
FRIDAY FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the lower 40s with mainly dry conditions, but rain chances will increase around midday with rain becoming likely by the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 50s.
FRIDAY: We will start the day mainly dry, but rain chances will increase by the midday hours and continue into the afternoon and evening!Don't forget to turn on your headlights when you have your wipers on! I'll track all of the weekend rain on KOMU 8 News @ 5 #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/IZqLFPXOVd— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 11, 2021
In addition to the rain, it will be a little breezy at times with winds gusting up to 25MPH. Temperatures are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the early afternoon and hold steady.
WEEKEND FORECAST
It is going to be a rainy weekend, but it will not be raining the entire weekend!
Saturday will be the day with the most clear defined “drier timeframe.” Rain is expected in the morning then skies will be cloudy with only very isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend! That means we will spring forward from 2AM to 3AM early Sunday morning. Be sure to change your clock Saturday night before you go to bed. This is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors.
Sunday will be a rainy day with moderate to heavy showers off and on through the day, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday’s date is March 14th, which means it is Pi day, in celebration of the mathematical constant (3.14). The weather might be best for some at home pie baking!
Sunday’s rain will likely linger into Monday morning with showers and even a few thunderstorms possible for Monday afternoon.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Wednesday Night & Thursday rainfall totals ranged from about 0.5” to 0.75” across much of Central Missouri.
We will likely see 1 to 3” of additional rainfall between now and Monday night. The heaviest of the rainfall will be south of Highway 50. A flood watch is in effect for areas along and south of I-70 through the weekend.
If you come across a flooded roadway never attempt to drive through it
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be average to below average through most of next week, but overall it is looking drier after Monday. We will need to watch a push of moisture in the middle of the week followed by cooler air.