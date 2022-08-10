Fog will start out Wednesday before we get another sunny and warm afternoon in Mid-Missouri.
Areas of patchy fog may be possible during your morning Drives on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Air temperatures will be quite cool in the 50s to lower 60s over the next two nights and could reach the dew point. Watch for fog prone areas to produce this fog which will lead to reduced visibility through 8:30am.
This model is overdoing the intensity and coverage of the fog, but we could still see some this morning which may reduce visibility on the morning drive in Missouri until 830amhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bhru73tLxH— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 10, 2022
Expect a lot of sunshine over the next few days and seasonally warm temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. The average high for Aug 10th is 88.7 degrees.
There will be passing storminess in the jet stream over the weekend and next week, mainly co-located over the Mississippi River and Illinois, locations east of central Missouri. However, clouds will still attempts to fill the sky at times.
By this weekend, warmer air will return to the region, but conditions are not expected to be as humid as this past weekend. Dew points will be in the middle/upper 60s, versus the lower/middle 70s like last weekend. Look for highs in the lower 90s Saturday, lower to middle 90s on Sunday.
By early next week, that storminess in the jet stream will become more overhead and could lead to rain chances from Sunday night through Tuesday morning. The best day for rain should be Monday.
After a warm weekend, temperatures will once again trend cooler into next week thanks to passing clouds, rain chances and ultimately another cold front Monday night - Tuesday morning.