Mid-Missouri has avoided most of the rain today, just as expected and that trend is expected to continue for tomorrow. As we head towards the weekend temperatures are going to be on a warming trend.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day with a few passing showers possible. Most of the day will be dry, but you might want to grab the umbrella to keep handy.
Temperatures will start in the middle 50s and warm to the lower 70s for the afternoon.
A RETURN TO SEASONAL
The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the lower 80s and the average low is in the lower 60s.
Skies are expected to clear into Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80°. If we make it to 80° that will be our first time in over a week. The last time we hit the 80s was last Wednesday (May 26th, 2021)
Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Low temperatures will be warming too with lows in the middle 60s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances will start to return early next week as the pattern continues to be summer-like. Chances of showers and thunderstorms are going to increase each day in the afternoon, with highs holding in the 80s with lows in the middle to upper 60s.