Yesterday was the warmest day of the year for central Missouri, highs got into the middle 80s. We were actually 4 degrees shy of the record for April 23, which is 90 degrees. The day ended with some showers and storms moving into the state, which continued through the morning hours.
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Rain showers will be out of Mid-MO by noon. For most of us, that will be the end of the rain chances.
However, an isolated thunderstorm can not be ruled out south of Hwy 54 this afternoon.
Temperatures will be a little all over the place. The further northwest you go the warmer it will be as sunshine will peak out, the further southeast you go the cooler it will be as clouds will hold out.
A more widespread chance of rain will move in after sunset south of Highway 54 and continue for several hours. These will not be thunderstorms, but the rain could be moderate at times. The highest chance of these rain showers will be south of Highway 54 including Jefferson City, Fulton, Linn, and the Lake of the Ozarks.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Temperatures for the most part will be seasonal for late April with the exception of Monday and Tuesday.
Our next rain chance will be Thursday through Saturday, it will not rain the entire time but expect some periodic chances for rain through the late week.