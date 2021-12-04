Yesterday was very warm for December. Columbia had a high of 74 degrees, just 1 degree shy of the record high, and just 2 degrees shy of the all time high record for December. These next couple days will see a return to reality that we are indeed in late fall almost to winter.
THE WEEKEND
Temperatures on Saturday will be 20 degrees cooler than it was yesterday, but that is still 5-8 degrees above average for early December. If you are going to any parades this afternoon, a jacket might be needed.
A warm front will lift through central Missouri tonight warming our temperatures overnight, increasing cloud cover, and bringing a slight chance for sprinkles through the night. These sprinkles are expected to be light not leading to any accumulation.
Sunday the winds will shift from the north to the south, gusting up to 25mph in spots. These winds will kick up the temperatures into the middle 60s for the high before a cold front moves through Sunday night. We can not rule out a sprinkle or shower along/east of Highway 54 in the afternoon, but this chance remains low.
NEXT WEEK
With the passage of the cold front Sunday into Monday morning, the winds are expected to increase more. Wind gusts up to 30-35mph are possible overnight Sunday into Monday. This, combined with our low temperatures dropping into the 20s, will make for a downright bitter morning with wind chill values in the upper 10s/lower 20s as you are heading out the door on Monday.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s most of the day on Monday, only reaching 40 degrees. Tuesday is expected to be even a touch colder with highs only in the upper 30s. We slowly return from the low point through the rest of the week with 50s back in the region by Thursday.
This week is expected to be mainly dry with the exception of tomorrow morning and Tuesday. Tuesday is a tricky forecast, as minor adjustments in timing and temperature can radically change the forecast. Some light precipitation is possible on Tuesday. Again, this forecast will change as we get closer so stick with KOMU as we continue to refine the forecast.
After that, we are dry until at least next weekend.