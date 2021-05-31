Temperatures have stayed cool for Memorial Day and that below average trend will continue for the first half of the week. We’ll also need to watch for some passing rain chances, but there will be plenty of dry time.
Rain chances will be very spotty for #MidMo over the next two days. Most of Tuesday's rain will be south of I-44. Most of Wednesday's rain will be southeast of our viewing area. Drier and warmer into the weekend #MidMoWx #MoWx Forecast Details: https://t.co/PCmBcctBhS pic.twitter.com/nCEOQbZOLG— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) May 31, 2021
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
A few spot showers are possible through the day, but the bulk of the rain is expected to stay to the south of our viewing area. Skies will be cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
A PATTERN SHIFT
Wednesday will be another cloudy day with passing showers in the forecast, but once again it isn’t looking like a washout. The bulk of the showers will be to the south and east with highs in the lower 70s.
A warming trend will kick into gear for Thursday as skies start to clear. Skies are expected to become mostly sunny through the day with highs in the upper 70s.
The sunshine is expected to stick around as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Friday and Saturday are both looking like fairly dry days, but a stray isolated pop up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warmer temperatures are likely to continue into next week with highs in the 80s and low temperatures returning to the 60s. We’ll watch for rain chances to start returning as we head into the beginning of next week .