It was another summer-like day, but changes are coming over the next several days. We’ll be watching multiple rain chances that will eventually bring us cooler air.
Rain chances are increasing over the coming days that will help reduce the allergy count! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/3yF7JOzaFJ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 28, 2021
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday is looking to be another above average day with morning temperatures in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy.
TRACKING RAIN CHANCES
A slow moving frontal system will bring multiple rain chances through the middle and end of the week.
Wednesday looks mainly dry, but a few rouge sprinkles can’t be ruled out.
Thursday remains the most likely day during the “work week” to see rain chances with scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder through the day.
Friday looks a touch drier with a few passing showers. Rain chances will increase again as we head into the weekend. These rain chances will be increasing on Saturday and Sunday as the front finally starts to pass through the region, ushering in cooler air for next week.
The forecast does not look like a washout, but it does look like one where you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.
RAINFALL TOTALS
Rainfall will vary across the region, but cumulative totals of around 1-1.5” are anticipated. Locally lower and higher amounts are expected with low end totals around 0.50” and high end totals around 2”.
The heaviest of the rain looks to be across western parts of the state and across Kansas.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cooler and much more seasonal air will make a return starting on Sunday and that is expected to continue through next week.