Tuesday was a drizzly day across central-Missouri and it was just the first of several rain chances over the coming days.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day, though some sunshine is possible at times. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 30s with morning fog. Highs are expected to warm to the lower 50s in the afternoon.
NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Rain is set to return late Wednesday night into Thursday and is likely to last through most of the day. Some dry time is expected, especially towards the afternoon.
Rainfall totals for most will be around 0.5”. Some locations could see locally higher amounts of up to 1” and a few locations that exhibit dry air overhead may only see 0.25”.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday is looking drier and mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Rain chances on Saturday are very low for now, but we will need to keep an eye on a system that will be tracking to our south. If this system shifts north it could introduce rain chances to the forecast
Rain will remain in the forecast early next week.