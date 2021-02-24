A cold front arrived Wednesday morning, just as expected, bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.
While it was cooler, temperatures are really just closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll watch for seasonal weather on Thursday before warmer air starts to return for the weekend.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will feature a lot more cloud cover and calmer winds. Out the door temperatures will be in the middle to upper 20s with wind chills in the middle 20s. We will warm to the middle and upper 40s in the afternoon with cloudy skies remaining.
Winds will shift out of the south Thursday night into Friday and that will help boost temperatures as we head into the weekend.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will be a mostly sunny and breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south; this wind will pull in warmer temperatures and help highs warm to the lower 50s.
A passing system to our north Friday afternoon and evening will have the potential to bring a few showers to central Missouri, with all precipitation falling in the form of rain. Rainfall totals generally look light with less than 0.25” expected.
Saturday will be a well above average day in regards to temperatures with highs in the lower 60s. We will have breezy conditions at times with mostly sunny skies. Saturday looks like it will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the mild air.
Sunday has been trending drier as most of the moisture looks to now stay to the south, thanks to strong high pressure to our north. A few showers are still possible through the day, but at this point I expect a lot of dry time with mostly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD
Fairly quiet and above average weather looks to continue into next week. We’ll need to watch a few passing waves that could bring rain showers, but overall fairly dry conditions are expected. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 30s.