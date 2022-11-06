It will be a mild start to the week across mid-Missouri with highs nearing records for the middle of the week, but a big temperature drop will arrive for the end of the week into the weekend.
We're going from well above average to well below average. Get ready for a big temperature swing by the end of the week. Wednesday/Thursday: Highs in the 70s.Friday/Saturday: Highs in the 30s & 40s. #MidMoWx #MidMo #MoWx pic.twitter.com/TdXN4c9p4y— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) November 6, 2022
MONDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the middle 40s with mostly clear skies. Highs will warm to the lower 60s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
ELECTION DAY
Cloud cover will be building through Monday night into Tuesday. This cloud cover is going to be in place through the day with a few very isolated showers. Most of us will stay dry with temperatures only warming to the lower to middle 60s.
NEARING RECORDS
Temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. The record high temperature on Wednesday is 78° (1999). Temperatures will stay warm overnight into Thursday before a strong cold front arrives Thursday night bringing a big drop in temperatures.
LOOKING AHEAD
Cold air will arrive on Friday and last into the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will be well below average with lows in the 20s and highs generally in the 40s.