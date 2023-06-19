We're starting off a new week, and will start a new season as we officially welcome summer on Wednesday.
Juneteenth morning temperatures will be in the lower to middle 60s, and will feel sticky. There is also the possibility for patchy fog this morning.
Throughout the day, temperatures warm to the middle to upper 80s continuing with more humid-feeling conditions.
Humidity will start to decrease through the week as temperatures continue to rise. Temps will hover around 90 degrees for the rest of this week.
There's very minimal chances for rain for the next eight days as we continue with mostly sunny skies.