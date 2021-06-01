Temperatures have stayed cool for Memorial Day and that below average trend will continue for the first half of the week. We’ll also need to watch for some passing rain chances, but there will be plenty of dry time.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday Update: We'll need to watch for a few isolated showers this afternoon, but most of the rain will stay south of I-44. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 70s. I'll have the forecast on KOMU 8 News @ Noon & 5PM #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/PSzL1YkOrQ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 1, 2021
A few spot showers are possible through the day, but the bulk of the rain is expected to stay to the south! The best rain chances will be near the Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
A PATTERN SHIFT
Wednesday will be another cloudy day with passing showers in the forecast, but once again it isn’t looking like a washout. The bulk of the showers will be to the south and east with highs in the lower 70s.
A warming trend will kick into gear for Thursday as skies start to clear. Skies are expected to become mostly sunny through the day with highs in the upper 70s.
The sunshine is expected to stick around as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Friday and Saturday are both looking like fairly dry days, but a stray isolated pop up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
LOOKING AHEAD
The warmer temperatures are likely to continue into next week with highs in the 80s and low temperatures returning to the 60s. We’ll watch for rain chances to start returning as we head into the beginning of next week .