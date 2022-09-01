Today is the first day of September and the month begins with more summer-like weather.
After a mild morning start with temps in the lower to middle 60s, it will be a quick warm-up today with daytime highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The wind will be more out from the south this afternoon at around 5-15mph, settling this evening.
Those heading to the Mizzou home opener for football will want to dress for warm weather! Kick-off temps will be around 87 degrees at 7pm, falling to around 79 at 9pm.
Labor Day weekend is finally here and there will be a summery feel to the air, especially in the afternoons when temperatures rise to near 90 degrees. The mornings and evenings will be a little cooler than experienced earlier this summer.
There will be rain chances to begin the weekend. Starting Friday morning, spot showers will be possible mixed in with lots of passing clouds. More spot showers may also be possible on Saturday.
By Sunday and Monday, the weather turns dry again until later next week or next weekend. Next week will continue the warm and above-normal temperature trends with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.