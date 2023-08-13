Good Sunday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers and storms are moving in and will arrive late morning and stick around into the early afternoon. Another round of showers and storms will move in late evening and into the early morning hours of Monday.
Strong to Severe Storms Sunday
We are in a Storm Mode Index of a TWO. Heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds will be the primary threats for both rounds of storms.
The second round of storms will be stronger due to a healthier environment for strong storms. The healthiest threat will be south of I-70. Stay weather aware today and overnight.
Well Below-Average Week Ahead
Temperatures to start off the workweek will only climb into the upper 70s with breezy conditions on Monday. Tuesday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 70s again. Overnight Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s!
The rest of the week will gradually warm-up back into the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday will mostly sunny skies during the day.