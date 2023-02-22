It continues to be a very active weather day across the United States. With snow storms in the Upper Mississippi Valley and the Great Lakes Regions and severe storms in Missouri and the Ohio River Valley, meteorologists across the country have been busy today!
Back in mid-MO, the threat of severe weather is gone and has pushed east into central Illinois. Most rainfall is done for the day as well. Dry conditions will continue into the evening before cooler air filters in.
Rainfall amounts reached 0.75" to 1.0" in most of central Missouri.
Leftover from this system, gusty winds are likely going to continue. Winds could continue to be sustained between 10 and 20MPH and could gust up to 35MPH this evening and tonight.
Also following this line of storms is much cooler air. High temperatures will be reached very early in the morning on Thursday. Temps will fall into the middle 30s for much of the day.
Cooler air continues into Friday before another warmup will carry us through the beginning of the next week.