Cloud cover has building through the afternoon and will continue to as we go through the evening and overnight hours.
Precipitation chances
Overnight rain is expected to transition to a wintry mix. That wintry mix could contain a few sleet pellets and some snow flakes.Areas south of I-70 will need to watch elevated surfaces, but no major impacts to travel are expected. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/1WhTKpKEVZ— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 2, 2020
As far as weather systems go, this one is not impressive for Central Missouri. A low pressure system passing across Oklahoma and Arkansas will bring us a little bit of moisture overnight, but that moisture will be limited.
Rain will become possible for areas south of I-70 after 10PM and that’s where the bulk of the moisture will stay. Temperatures will be dropping and holding in the lower 30s. As the temperature drops we could see a few sleet pellets or snowflakes mix into the rain. This is NOT expected to accumulate or cause any issues for Thursday morning. It is always a good idea to use additional caution on elevated surfaces, those could be wet in the morning and have a slick spot or two.
Folks north of I-70 will see very little to no precipitation.
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, but some sunshine is possible by late afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 40s.
Weekend outlook
Highs in the middle 40s are seasonal for this time of the year and this weekend is looking seasonal.
Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with cloud cover decreasing through the day. Highs will warm to the middle 40s.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs in the middle 40s. The Mizzou Tigers will be playing Arkansas in Columbia. The 11AM kickoff will be in the upper 30s to near 40.
Sunday will be slightly cooler as a push of cooler air moves this way. Highs will be in the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies.
Low temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the upper 20s to near 30.
Looking ahead
Average to above average temperatures are expected for early next week! Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A push of some cooler air looks possible for the end of next week, but that is still more than a week away and the timing of that could change. If this push of cooler air were to arrive it would return temperatures to a seasonal level.