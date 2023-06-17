Another 90-degree day awaits Mid-MO as we continue on this warming trend. However, cooler temperatures and chances of rain will intercept us through the evening. The showers will initially start further west of Highway 63 and gradually move eastward overnight.
FATHER'S DAY
Father's Day will bring our greatest chance of rain, with fairly equal chances throughout the day. I don't expect it to be a complete washout, but widespread rain should be anticipated. By the end of the day, total rainfall amounts will vary, with most areas receiving around half an inch. However, some areas could experience locally heavy rainfall, exceeding 1 inch.
Temperatures on Sunday will also be cooler, with highs barely reaching the low 80s. This means it will be slightly cooler than the typical June weather for Mid-Missouri.
LOOKING AHEAD
If we were able to enjoy a long period of temperatures below 90 degrees, would we truly appreciate them as much as we currently do? It seems the weather assumes that's a no, as after the cool down on Sunday, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s on Monday, and by Tuesday, we'll reach a steady 90 degrees for the remainder of the week. Official summer begins on Wednesday, and it will certainly feel like it. Additionally, we can expect mostly dry conditions, with the best chance for showers being next weekend, although even that remains unlikely.