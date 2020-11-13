Happy Friday evening, everyone! It's been dry for a few days, though that spell looks to end tonight. Here's what we're following:
TONIGHT
A calm evening is in store. Cloud cover will be on the increase as temperatures slowly drop into the upper 30s. We should hit our overnight lows right around 9 or 10 PM, as southerly winds and clouds will help to prevent us from falling any further.
Starting around 2-4 am, showers will begin to make their way in from the south as warmer and more humid air arrives. The heaviest and most widespread rainfall will likely be south and east of Columbia, although showers are possible throughout mid-Missouri.
SATURDAY
I'm anticipating showers to be ongoing during the first half of our Saturday morning. We should see a break by late morning, with overcast skies and strong southerly winds gusting up to 35 mph. Temperatures during the early to middle afternoon should warm into the lower 60s.
Tomorrow evening, a cold front will plow its way in from the west. This will interact with the mild and humid air ahead of it to produce showers and thunderstorms. This second round will be quick-hitting, but it may also contain one or two strong to severe storms.
As a result, we are in a Storm Mode Index of 1 on a scale of 0-5. Isolated gusty winds, hail, and an outside chance of a brief tornado are the main threats.
The showers and storms will quickly move east of the viewing area late tomorrow evening, leaving us with dry, windy, and cool conditions for our Sunday. Highs for Sunday will only reach the low to mid 50s.
SUNDAY & NEXT WEEK
After a windy and cool day on Sunday, the weather pattern really looks to moderate into the early workweek. Starting on Wednesday, a warming trend will kick into high gear, with highs late next week in the middle to upper 60s.
Enjoy your weekend!