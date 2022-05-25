A rainy mid-week pattern will continue today and Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to pass over Missouri this morning and through the early afternoon. Heavy rainfall may be possible and any thunderstorms over eastern Missouri will be capable of small hail, plus gusty winds.
You will want an ☔️, or any rain gear you have today. Passing showers and thunderstorms will be possible until 2pm. Some dry time does appear possible late-day. Highs near 75 degrees.
The computer models are giving us some late afternoon and early evening dry-time (maybe some mixed-in sunshine too?) Regardless, expect lots of clouds today with highs in the middle 70s.
More rain and thunderstorms can be expected overnight through Thursday morning as an upper low pressure system slowly spirals over Missouri, exiting sometime into Thursday evening. Thursday is now forecast to be a rainy day.
Friday will be a beautiful day and a return of sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
This upcoming Memorial Day weekend looks great, and more importantly, dry!
Temperatures will rise in the 80s from Saturday and on. We could be near 90 degrees on Monday for Memorial Day.