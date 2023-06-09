It was quite a peaceful day with light winds and seasonable temperatures. Looking to make for a fantastic Friday night to hang out outside to enjoy the low humid night.
TOMORROW:
For the beginning of the weekend, it’s looking to stay dry, but some clouds will be rolling in towards the afternoon. Once you go beyond into the evening, that’s when we’re watching the start of some showers and thunderstorms to develop. Chances increase throughout the night and are looking to continue into Sunday.
LOOKING AHEAD:
For the majority of Sunday, on-and-off showers and thunderstorms are expected to be the trend. We’re expecting everything to peter off once we get beyond dinner time leaving behind some very much-needed rain. Once these showers and thunderstorms are done, the start of next week is looking to stay mostly dry!