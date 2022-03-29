Showers and thunderstorms return to the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
RAIN AND STORM CHANCE
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Kansas on Tuesday evening and move east early Wednesday morning. These storms could be strong to severe near Kansas City, but are expected to weaken as they move towards central Missouri.
An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out on Wednesday morning, along with a few heavy downpours. The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for this event, meaning there likely won’t be issues but you’ll still want to pay attention.
If storm is able to become strong, it would produce 30-50 mph wind gusts and pea size hail.
Rain should get lighter and more scattered through the afternoon and evening on Wednesday with some dry time starting to mix in.
A few showers are expected to linger into Wednesday night and wrap around moisture could bring a few flurries and sprinkles to the region on Thursday morning. Accumulation and impact to travel is not expected.
Sunshine should briefly return on Friday before another slight chance of rain Saturday.
TEMPERATURE SWINGS
Wednesday will feature falling temperatures with the rain. We will start the day in the 60s, but cool to near 50 for the afternoon.
Thursday looks cool and cloudy with highs in the middle 40s. Warmer air will arrive on Friday with highs in the upper 50s, but we should be a touch cooler on Saturday as rain chances return mainly in the morning hours.
Additional rain chances are in the forecast next week with seasonal to slightly below average temperatures forecasted. Stay tuned!