The beginning of March has been rather warm and dry. Now we're going into a new pattern with more moisture and cooler, more-seasonal temperatures for the middle of the month.
STORMY PATTERN BEGINS TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening in western and northwest Missouri along a slow moving cold front. The most likely area for these storms to be strong to severe is to our west, outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Showers and thunderstorms will push south and east overnight, but will likely start to lose a bit of their punch. These showers and thunderstorms are most likely along and north of I-70 overnight. It may be a little noisy at times!
Overall, the severe weather threat is low for this event, but can’t be completely ruled out.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means there likely won’t be any issues, but you will want to pay attention. Any storms that are strong to severe will likely be for hail. A strong wind gust or isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but these threats are very low.
RAIN CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND
Showers and thunderstorms will linger through Thursday morning and will slowly push south through the rest of the day. Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon, mainly for areas along and south of I-70. Meanwhile, areas north of I-70 may see the sun on Thursday afternoon.
Rain chances (without the thunderstorms) will continue into Friday and last through the weekend. The forecast doesn’t look to be a washout, but we will be seeing off and on showers all weekend.
Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50 and lows in the 40s.
Rainfall totals will still be high over the next five to six days, reaching 1.5" to 4" over central Missouri. Locations in southern Missouri may receive locally higher amounts as they see continued thunderstorms and more consistent rain through the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
Our cooler, much more seasonal weather pattern does look to continue into next week with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll need to watch for another wave of moisture in the middle of the week.