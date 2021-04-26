One week ago today we were talking about grassy snow accumulations. Today we’re talking about a peek of summer with temperatures reaching the middle 80s.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start on a very warm note with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s, which is about 15° above average for this time of the year. Highs will climb to the middle 80s with skies becoming increasingly cloudy.
The record for Tuesday is 90° set in 1956. We should stay shy of this temperature, but we’ll be close.
This warm air will be fueled by breezy conditions out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
RAIN CHANCES
Wednesday will start with scattered showers and thunderstorms that will only become more widespread through the afternoon and evening. The severe weather potential is looking low, but some small hail or strong wind gusts, mainly in the morning will be possible.
The main concern of this event will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning when showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain. There is still some uncertainty with where the heaviest of the rain will set up, but it is most likely to be south of Highway 50 and south of I-44.
Rain will linger into Thursday morning, but skies should start to clear for Thursday afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunshine will return under the influence of high pressure for Friday and Saturday and a warming trend will kick back into gear. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 70s with highs on Saturday in the middle to upper 70s.
Dry conditions are expected for the weekend, but we’ll need to keep an eye on a passing system that could bring storm chances early next week. Stay tuned!