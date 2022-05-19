A storm complex will be moving in from the southwest on Thursday afternoon. If it can hold on it will have a chance to re-strengthen overhead on Thursday afternoon, during the "heat of the day" time period.
Storms may have large hail and damaging winds. We are in a Storm Mode 2 on the zero to five Index.
These showers and thunderstorms will also keep us cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Should storms break up and we stay drier, temps will reach the mid-upper 80s.
Skies will be mostly clear overnight and temps will be very mild to kick off Friday with lows near 70.
Much of Friday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible Friday night, some may be stronger though the threat is lower than Thursday afternoon.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through Saturday. It is not expected to be a washout day. Temps will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Much cooler temps are on tap for Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the middle 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Next week will have a new low pressure system moving in from the southwest.
Clouds are expected to increase on Monday with rain arriving Monday night and then becoming widespread throughout Tuesday. Rain looks to move out Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A warming trend will end next week and we expect above average temps for the end of May.