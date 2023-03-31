Showers and thunderstorms have cleared out of our area allowing cooler air to funnel its way behind it. This will be dropping temperatures to the mid 30s for Friday night. Saturday will only reach the mid 50s, however by Sunday temperatures return to the low 70s!
WIND CONTINUES:
While showers and thunderstorms have moved out, these cooler temperatures will be influencing wind gusts upwards of 45+ MPH Friday night and into Saturday morning. By Sunday winds slowly decrease but still occasional gusts of 35+ MPH so don’t forget about your trash can over the weekend!
NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures continue a warming trend by Sunday and into the start of next week. It’s possible we could see our second 80s day on Tuesday, but that won’t be the only thing we’ll be watching. Another severe threat is possible Tuesday, make sure to follow this as confidence develops.