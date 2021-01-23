Good day, everyone! Showers will be possible late tonight, and we're really going to be dodging a bullet here in mid-MO on Monday. Read on for the latest in-depth forecast!
Saturday Night & Sunday
Calm and dry weather will give way to a few showers late Saturday night. It's not looking like much, though a few of us could pick up a quick few hundredths of an inch of rain. Low temperatures tonight will remain above freezing, so we are not worried about any ice potential.
For Sunday, morning rain showers should give way to mostly dry conditions by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will eventually find their way into the lower 40s for a high.
Sunday night, the main storm system will move in and kick off our biggest round of precipitation.
Monday
A large area of widespread rain will move in from the south late Sunday night. All of us will see this rain, and I'm expecting the Monday morning commute to be cold and wet. Despite the chilly temperatures, I do think that we will be warm enough to keep this firmly in the "rain" column. There is a small chance - especially for folks living near HWY 36 - that some snow or sleet could mix in as the rain starts.
By late morning, I expect precipitation to be all liquid across the viewing area. North of the KOMU 8 Viewing Area, things will transition to a rain/snow/sleet mixture, and ultimately to a heavy band of snow near Iowa. Precipitation types across the Midwest will be widely varied on Monday.
We will really dodge a bullet here, as a heavy band of snow - accumulating 5-10 inches or more - will stretch from central Kansas to Chicago.
If our temperatures were just 5-10 degrees colder, we would see a significant snowstorm. Chances of that happening, however, are near zero.
By Monday afternoon, rain should be winding down across the southern half of the viewing area. Showers may be ongoing north of I-70, where moisture will be more plentiful. Notice that the snow stays mostly north of the viewing area.
I can't rule out a few flakes or brief snow showers across mid-MO Monday evening, but accumulations are not expected. Rain amounts will be more impressive, with 1/2 to 1 inch of rain for most.
Dry weather will return by Tuesday morning.
The Rest of the Week
A small disturbance is set to swing through Wednesday afternoon. This disturbance could give us passing rain and/or snow showers, though any amounts look rather light. This is one of those times where we won't know a whole lot until about 24 hours out, so be sure to check back often for the latest forecast.
After Wednesday's precipitation chances, we're looking at a much-welcome warm up to end the week. Temperatures may reach the upper 40s by Friday and the 50s by Saturday. Early indications are that we may see a storm system in the area next weekend, but this is still a long way off.
Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!