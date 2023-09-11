Showers have been light throughout the afternoon and will continue through the evening. There will be breaks of dry time, but the rain will continue to dry north to south mainly after midnight.
Tuesday will be drier and will be mainly cloudy to start, but will see a gradual clearing into the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler for this time of year with highs in the middle 70s once again.
The remainder of the week will follow the dry, but cool trend. Highs will stay near the middle 70s with dry conditions.