Rain showers will be possible today and Thursday as an upper-level system continues to move in from the southeast. There may even be a few thunderstorms mixed in too.
Rain chances will be increasing as the morning goes on, arriving in Columbia/Jefferson City between 8-10amExpect passing showers then for the rest of the dayhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/RZ0xCzw78p— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) October 6, 2021
Rain will still be possible Thursday until the afternoon when the upper-level storm begins to exit Missouri. In total, around 0.50" rainfall can be expected out of this 2-day system through Thursday evening.
By Friday, conditions will quickly turn warm and even breezy at times. Southwest winds could gust to 25mph Friday, rising near 35-40mph Saturday as temps rise in the 80s. Saturday's record high is 91 degrees, giving a perspective that highs in the 90s this time of year would be record-setting.
A new storm system will move in Sunday and provides a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but the probability is still low a this time. Temps will likely remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through mid next week, trending in the 60s/70s by next weekend