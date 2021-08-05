Clouds are back today and so are rain chances! Just don't count on enough to keep from watering lawns and gardens...rain amounts are not expected to be impressive.
While we have rain chances today, the rain will be light...Just more clouds, reallyAccumulations will range from a trace to a tenth (0.10") total, likely not measurable enough for lawns & gardenshttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/kuVrlV1JTK— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 5, 2021
The rain opportunities are not done, however. After Thursday's spot rain activity will come a bout 36 to 48 hours of dry weather before the next storm system rolls in late Saturday night.
Sunday and Monday will be days with scattered showers and thunderstorms and more measurable rain totals of around 0.25" to 0.50", possibly more if rainfall can be wide-spread enough.
WEEKEND COMES WITH HEAT
Temps will be climbing this weekend and so will the humidity!
Starting Friday, temps will jump in the upper 80s to lower 90s. humidity will be noticeable, but not high. The transport of moisture in the atmosphere does not fully happen until Sunday morning with a passing warm front.
Depending on storm activity, Sunday's temps may vary but the humidity will not. Expect muggier conditions from Sunday through at least the end of next week. Average highs next week will be in the lower 90s which is above-normal for this time of year by three to five degrees.