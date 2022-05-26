Spot showers will be likely throughout the entire day as an upper-level storm system slowly passes through Missouri. At times, there may even be thundershowers with brief heavy downpours.
Temperatures on Thursday will be much cooler, but still muggy with highs in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight will fall in the lower 50s.
Clouds will gradually clear up Friday morning leaving sunny skies and slightly warmer temps. Friday will turn into a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s, lows in the middle 50s.
Into Memorial Day weekend, we will see lots of sunshine with warmer weather that will eventually feel more like summer. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 80s, rising in the middle to upper 80s Sunday.
Memorial Day will be a very warm day with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees. There will be a more humid feel to the air Monday, too.
Next week appears fairly dry and warm as the jet stream pivots north for a few days. The next best chance for rain appears to arrive late next week with our next cold front around Thursday, or Friday of next week.