On Thursday, temps reached a high of 95 degrees in Columbia and a heat index near 110. Jefferson City reached 96 degrees with heat indices near 107!
We are still under heat advisories at the Lake of the Ozarks, Rolla and Sedalia until 9pm Friday evening as the heat index is still expected to be around 105.
Conditions will be much cooler (still humid) for others in the state, including Columbia and Jefferson City as highs will only reach the middle to upper 80s due to scattered clouds and rain showers in the area.
WEEKEND COOL-DOWN & RAIN
More showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday night and again through the day Saturday. These showers could be heavy at times. Weekend temperatures will be MUCH cooler, but the humidity will stick around leaving muggy conditions at times.
By Sunday afternoon another cold front will pass through Missouri and officially kicks all the humidity out of the region.
Incredible outdoor weather can be expected Sunday evening and for much of next week with highs only in the lower to middle 80s through Wednesday of next week!