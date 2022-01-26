Temperatures are frigid again this morning, but the trends are warmer by this weekend.
Morning temperatures are in the single digits for all of central Missouri. Areas to our north are in the negatives. Wind chills are not as much a factor this morning as high pressure overhead is leading to settled winds
Winds will increase in speed out from the south, a warmer wind direction, leading to higher temperatures this afternoon and Thursday.
We have been plagued by clipper systems all month which have originated out from the north of Canada. It is the reason conditions have been so frigid and dry all month of January. That will begin to change over the coming days...
A more trough-like pattern will form over the west coast leading to jet stream winds to more dominantly flow out from the west or southwest. This will lead to increased precipitation chances and slightly warmer temperatures by next week.
Look for at or above normal temps (warmer than 40 degrees) for the beginning days of February with precipitation chances.