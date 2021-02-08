The large-scale pattern from the cold air mass to our north will continue to pump out rounds of colder air and more moisture until the pattern breaks. When will this pattern break, you ask? It may be more than a week from now. In the near future I don't see any major pattern changes. BUCKLE UP!
Road treatment doesn't work well when temperatures are this cold. Therefore, expect slick conditions to continue through the week as we see more snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Eventually, we may demolish a record for the coldest Valentine's Day on record.
First, we must get through Monday night.
MONDAY NIGHT
Freezing drizzle is expected to continue mainly south of HWY 50. An additional one-tenth inch of ice accretion is possible. Other areas will continue to see snow showers this evening, with another one-half to three-fourths inch possible.
Moisture should start wrapping up close to midnight, but the freezing drizzle may continue through the early morning.
TUESDAY
I expect a cloudy day with a few flurries, but no accumulation. Temperatures will likely be in the 10s much of the day with wind chills in the negatives and single digits. Winds will be out of the northeast from 8 to 18 mph.
WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY
Snow is expected to be off and on both days with 1 to 3 inches when all is said and done. Temperatures will again likely hold in the 10s with colder wind chills.
Remember that all road crews can do is clear snow because salt and brine treatment will be rendered useless in these temperatures and cloudy skies.
Winds between 10-25 mph will reduce visibility during times of snow.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are expected. We MIGHT see some sunshine... fingers crossed! It will, however, be even colder.
WEEKEND ARCTIC AIR
A very strong and cold area of high pressure will dig deep into the United States this weekend as temperatures for nearly the whole of the Lower 48 will go below average, including all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and the Mexico border.
At home, we're looking at temps only reaching the single digits for highs and dropping into the negative single digits for morning lows. This will create morning wind chills in the negative 10s or colder.
There are chances for snow as well, but it is too early to have any confidence in snow potential with this system. Stay tuned.
RECORD WATCH
The main cold temperature record we're watching closely is on Sunday, February 14 when the temperature for the coldest high temperature may smash the previous record by more than ten degrees.
Fun fact, the coldest day in 2020 was on Valentine's Day when we reached 0º.