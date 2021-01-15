Happy Friday evening, folks! Snow and wind marked the day today, but the majority of the snow has pushed out. In this forecast, we'll go in-depth on the weekend and take a glance into next week.
Friday Night: Slick Roads & Flurries
Although the accumulating snow is done, flurries or brief snow showers remain possible overnight. This shouldn't add too much to our overall totals.
Of greater concern will be road conditions throughout our Friday night. The main roads will be treated well enough that they should be mostly wet. However, side streets and residential roads may be slushy or even snow packed. Temperatures will gradually fall overnight into the upper 20s, which - for untreated roads - may cause some freezing.
Be careful if you're traveling tonight or Saturday morning, and be especially cautious on side roads.
The Weekend: Overcast & Chilly
Saturday morning will kick off cold and cloudy. We will only see a slow rise into the low to mid 30s throughout the day. Roads should be mostly fine by the afternoon, though there won't be much melting of snow elsewhere. Our scenery will be looking quite wintry for a few days.
For Sunday, expect things to only warm up a degree or two. Overcast skies will again be present across the area. We're also monitoring the potential for a few flakes of snow Sunday afternoon as a chunk of energy passes by overhead.
It shouldn't be much, but it certainly bears watching. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the weekend.
Next Week: The Mercury Rises
As we carry things into the new workweek, we should see our temperatures begin to moderate. It'll still take a while to kick the clouds, but afternoon highs from Monday through Thursday should be in the 40s.
Our best chance of sunshine looks to be Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures Wednesday afternoon in the upper 40s. But as a whole, an active weather pattern will serve to keep lots of clouds around for much of the next 8 days. We also have 3 precipitation chances in the forecast, and although they're small chances, we will continue to update you as the details become clearer.
Have a fantastic weekend!