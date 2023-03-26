We’ll see a few showers, mainly south of Hwy 54 Sunday evening, but this will clear quickly with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s.
MONDAY’S FORECAST
It will be a cool start to the week with morning temperatures in the middle 30s. The sky will remain mostly sunny though the day with highs in the middle 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD
A quick push of moisture will bring a few rain showers for Tuesday morning. This rain will move pretty quickly and won’t amount to much. Sunshine should return for the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures will soar for the middle of the week with highs near 60° on Wednesday and nearing 70° for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a dry and mostly sunny day, but isolated rain chances will start to return for Thursday with thunderstorms possible by Friday.
We will need to keep an eye on showers and thunderstorms for Friday due to the potential of strong to severe storms. Cloud cover could work in our favor to limit this potential, but we will keep an eye on this in the days ahead.