The heat is on this week and a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.
Heat advisory goes in effect today for all of Missouri until Thu eveningThis one is going to mainly about the heat, not much the humidity. Highs in the mid/upper 90s from Mon-Thuhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VynfJHZmu5— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 23, 2021
Starting at 1pm, a heat advisory will go in effect for all of Missouri due to temps expected to reach the middle to upper 90s and heat index values reaching 100 to 105. This stretch of hot weather will not be dominated by humidity, but largely due to the actual plume of heat built up in the atmosphere.
This means as the week goes on, less humid conditions will be experienced, but the warm conditions will persist.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon as a warm front passes through the region. The best chance for rain will be over eastern Missouri, between Columbia and St Louis from 12pm until 6pm.
The Power of Rain!
This is a fun tweet! The National Weather Service of Phoenix, AZ showed satellite images after recent heavy rains over the region.
If you have been out and about in Arizona lately you have probably noticed things are a lot greener after the recent rains. This satellite product, Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), really shows the green-up across AZ from the beginning of the monsoon to now. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xtEqUNmatb— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 22, 2021
Hopefully recent rain over Missouri this past weekend does the same for our landscape over Missouri. The next best chance for rain after today will be Thursday and Friday in lieu of our next cool-down