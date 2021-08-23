The heat is on this week and a heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Starting at 1pm, a heat advisory will go in effect for all of Missouri due to temps expected to reach the middle to upper 90s and heat index values reaching 100 to 105. This stretch of hot weather will not be dominated by humidity, but largely due to the actual plume of heat built up in the atmosphere.

This means as the week goes on, less humid conditions will be experienced, but the warm conditions will persist.

precipcast

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this afternoon as a warm front passes through the region. The best chance for rain will be over eastern Missouri, between Columbia and St Louis from 12pm until 6pm.

The Power of Rain!

This is a fun tweet! The National Weather Service of Phoenix, AZ showed satellite images after recent heavy rains over the region. 

Hopefully recent rain over Missouri this past weekend does the same for our landscape over Missouri. The next best chance for rain after today will be Thursday and Friday in lieu of our next cool-down

8 day