You might see a few rain showers on radar, but you won't see rain this evening. Dry air at the surface will keep any of this from reaching the ground. We will see a slight rain chance for Friday night and again on Sunday.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Clouds will be clearing tonight with lows falling to near 30° and winds will be shifting out of the east and eventually the south. This southerly wind will help boost temperatures back to the 50s for Friday afternoon.
Skies will start mostly sunny, but extra clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening and these clouds could produce a few rain showers. These showers will have to battle some dry air near the surface, and that will limit the rain to light quick moving showers. Generally rainfall totals will be less than .10”. The most likely time to see a quick rain shower is from 5PM to 10PM.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday will be a well above average day in regards to temperatures with highs in the lower 60°. We will see breezy conditions at times with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. Saturday looks like it will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the mild air.
Sunday continues to look mainly dry with only a few showers possible. Central Missouri will be sandwiched between two waves of moisture. We’ll need to watch the exact track of those as a slight shift either direction could increase rain chances, but at this point that doesn’t look likely. Watch for a few showers and mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s.
LOOKING AHEAD
The pattern next week will feature a few waves of energy moving through the Midwest, that could bring a few passing rain chances. At this time, confidence is low that we actually see any of these rain chances. Stay tuned!
Skies generally look to be sunny to mostly sunny in the early part of the week with above average temperatures.