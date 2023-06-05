Temperatures this morning will range throughout the 60s and will warm throughout the day to the lower 90s once again.
There is also a chance for isolated chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, but rain chances dry up after sundown.
Relative humidity will be lower this week as temperatures remain warm to start, but will dip by midweek. A cold front is set to move in on Wednesday, leading to more chances for rain and some slightly cooler temperatures. Temps will be back in the middle 80s through the rest of the week.