Happy Friday! Temperatures should soar into the lower 50s this afternoon, with help from breezy southerly winds gusting up to 30 MPH. This is along a warm front lifting over Mid-MO today, but a cold front trails right behind it that will bring a brief weather change.
Friday: mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with gusts up to 30 MPH possibleTonight, a cold front will begin to approach Mid-MO, and this looks to drop temperatures to more average conditions for tomorrow.A slight rain chances exists mainly to our southeast near sunrise. pic.twitter.com/IaUcF9Y7o0— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) December 18, 2020
Tomorrow: Cooler and mostly dry
The average high temperature for Mid-MO during this time of year is right around 40°. Tonight's cold front will drop temperatures about ten degrees from today to tomorrow, but tomorrow will actually feel more seasonal, with highs in the lower 40s. We are expected to warm up a bit as we head into the work week.
Moisture will be limited with this front. The bulk of the moisture should stay mainly south and east of Columbia and Jefferson City, and the best chance for our southeastern counties to see rain is between midnight and 6 a.m. and any rain would just leave a trace on the sidewalk. Temperatures tonight are NOT expected to dip below freezing.
Christmas week: Temperature swings
Monday marks the first day of astronomical winter, but temperatures will feel more fall-like, reaching the middle 50s. However, a mid-week cold front will make Christmas feel a lot more like winter.
A week from today is Christmas Day. As we know, a white Christmas in Mid-MO is fairly uncommon. If you recall from last year, temperatures on Christmas Day were near 70°! That will certainly not be the case this year. The pattern analysis below indicates a trough wants to dig into the central U.S. behind a cold front expected to pass the day before Christmas Eve. As of today, moisture will NOT make a threat towards Mid-MO on Christmas, and the chances of that white Christmas look very slim.
A look ahead
We will continue to watch the expected mid-week cold front, because IF moisture can form over Mid-MO, temperatures would be cold enough for snow. We'll keep you updated as it gets closer. For now, take advantage of the warmer days we're getting this week!