SATURDAY: AM RAIN, PM CLOUDS
Its a tale as old as time itself it seems like, chance of rain in Mid-MO. More showers are moving through the area through the morning hours. These will be relatively light in nature, but a more moderate shower or a rumble of thunder can not be ruled out. Most of this rain should be out by noon, and will be our last organized chance for rain for at least the next several days.
This afternoon, while we can not rule out an isolated shower during the day, most of us should stay dry. The feature to see on the Precip Cast is the cloud cover, these will be stubborn clouds and will struggle to move away during the afternoon. What this cloud cover will do is keep our temperatures a tad cooler through the afternoon, with most of Mid-MO staying in the 70s this afternoon. The exception could be eastern Missouri where clouds are expected to be thinner, some spots could hit the 80s.
SUNDAY: SUN? WARMER
Into Sunday, these clouds should begin to break up by the afternoon and the sun could pop out. For some of us, this could be the first time we have seen the sun in days. With the sun, temperatures are expected to be warmer. Most of Mid-Missouri will break into the 80s, possibly mid-80s for some of us, especially over eastern Missouri. Combine this with humidity values, and the feels-like temperature could feel slightly warmer. Sunday might be a good day to do some pool work if you have not, we are approaching that time of year!
NEXT WEEK: THE RETURN OF STORMS
We can thank this (mostly) dry weekend to a high pressure system that has moved in from the east. However, by mid-next week that high pressure system will retreat to the south, bringing in the jet stream. With the jet stream comes chances of storms returning to the forecast as "ripples" of low pressure moves along it.
Our first chance for storms looks to be Tuesday into Wednesday as the first of the "ripples" along the jet stream moves in. These "ripples" will keep rain chances in the forecast through the weekend. Much like the previous week, there will be a lot of dry time mixed into the wetter ones. Keep updated with KOMU as we get closer on timing each wave of storms as they move in.