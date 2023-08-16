Good Wednesday morning! We are waking up chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low humidity! There is some patchy fog across central Missouri this morning as well, add a minute or two out the door. It will be slightly warmer today, still with plenty of sunshine!
Sunshine and Warmer Wednesday
Temperatures today will climb into the lower 80s, a bit higher than the last two days. Sunshine continues today with below-average temperatures. Humidity will still be low today, enjoy!
Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s under mostly clear skies.
Gradual Warming Trend into the Weekend
Temperatures will gradually warm up into the rest of the week. We are back in the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. Upper 80s and lower 90s return for the weekend. Humidity will gradually increase the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Beyond the weekend, we look dry and hot. Our pattern favors well above-average temperatures will well below-average rainfall into the end of next week.