Temperatures will be slightly warmer as the week ends thanks to a passing cold front and this could also bring rain.
We are starting Thursday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s across central Missouri and there will be lots of sunshine today. By noon we are up to around 80 and we should be into the middle 80s, near 85 just like yesterday.
There will be another warm-up Friday ahead of a cold front and thanks to a developing southerly wind. The air to our south over Oklahoma and Arkansas has been hot enough to prompt heat advisories for that region. We will not get that hot, but could get into the upper 80s tomorrow.
A cold front will be arriving into central Missouri later Friday night and will bring rain. The chance is low for Friday, but will become probable overnight into Saturday morning. More scattered showers can be expected Saturday afternoon. Isolated showers are possible Sunday.
Weekend temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 80s thanks in part to clouds and the rain-cooled air.
There will be another cold front on Monday morning that clears out weekend clouds and keeps the pattern cooler than normal for the early part of next week. A brief few days of warmer, summer heat may return late next week before another cool-down by next weekend.