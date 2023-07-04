This Independence Day morning, expect temps to be in the middle 70s by mid morning.
Throughout the rest of the day, temps will warm to the middle 90s with a heat index temperature near triple digits.
If you have any outdoor plans today, be sure to have a back-up plan just in case as isolated, pop-up thunderstorms are possible. The best chance for these storms are between 3PM and 7PM and to the east of HWY 54. Any storms that do develop will be short lived.
Remember lightning safety as many are likely planning on heading to the pool, lake, or to an outdoor barbeque. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
Looking ahead
Wednesday will be the greatest chance for rain this week. Expect some scattered showers through mid-afternoon. There's slight chances for rain for the rest of the week after that.
Temperatures also cool down. Highs to end out this week will only be in the lower to middle 80s.